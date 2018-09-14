Multiple fires, explosions rock towns near Boston

By Scott Malone

BOSTON (Reuters) - A series of explosions and fires rocked dozens of city blocks across several communities north of Boston on Thursday, prompting evacuations of numerous neighbourhoods where gas odours were present, Massachusetts state police reported.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The state police bulletins on Twitter said it was too soon to speculate about a cause, but local media reports cited the possible rupture of a gas line. The first explosion was triggered by an overpressurised gas line, WBZ News reported.

Police said the explosions and fires erupted in a cluster of towns - Lawrence, Andover, North Andover and Methuen - that lie just north of Boston.

"We are asking everybody with gas in their homes to leave their homes until further notice," North Andover town manager Andrew Maylor told one local television station.

(Reporting by Scott Malone; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.