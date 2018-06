NEW YORK (Reuters) - Several people were fatally shot at a newspaper office in Maryland on Thursday and a suspect was apprehended, the local sheriff told Fox News.

Anne Arundel Sheriff Ron Bateman told Fox News the incident took place outside the Capital Gazette office in Annapolis.

