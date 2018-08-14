You are here:
Multan's third-generation hat-maker sends special Jinnah cap to Pakistan's prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan

World FP Staff Aug 14, 2018 09:47:08 IST

A third-generation Pakistani cap manufacturer, Abbas Ali, has sent a special Jinnah cap for the prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan. The gift to was presented to Khan by a family friend and newly-elected Tehreek-e-Insaaf MNA Malik Amir Dogar who has won from NA-155 Multan constituency in the 19 July elections, The Express Tribune reported.

File image of Imran Khan. Reuters

According to the report, Ali, who lives in a small house in Multan, has followed in the footsteps of his forefathers who had made caps for former prime ministers, presidents and other political notables of Pakistan. “I made a special cap for Imran Khan and I gifted it to him for Independence Day due of its relevance to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.”

Ali claims that former Pakistan prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari, former chief justice of Pakistan Tasadduq Hussain Jillani and former Lahore High Court chief justice Umar Atta Bandyal have worn caps knitted by his father. He said that his family also gifted some of the caps to other Muslim political leaders. However, he regrets the fact that the Jinnah cap is no longer worn by politicians despite it being a trademark of the Quaid-i-Azam (the great leader of the country), stated a report by The News International.


