Mueller will accept Trump's written answers to some Russia probe questions - New York Times

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller will accept written answers from President Donald Trump on whether his campaign conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Citing a letter from Mueller's office to Trump's lawyers, the Times said Mueller did not ask for written responses to questions on whether Trump obstructed the investigation.

