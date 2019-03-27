Mueller report details to be issued in 'weeks, not months': Justice Department

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr plans to issue a public version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election within "weeks, not months," a Justice Department official said on Tuesday.

Barr released his own summary of the report's central findings on Sunday, but said he needed more time to review the report to determine how much of it could be made public.

He relayed his plans to release a public version of the report in the coming weeks to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham during a phone call this week, the official said.

The official said there is no plan to share an advanced copy of the report with the White House.

Some portions of Mueller's confidential report contain materials that arose during secret grand jury proceedings. Federal rules generally prohibit the government from releasing that information to the public.

The report also contains information about ongoing criminal investigations that Mueller referred to other U.S. attorneys offices.

Barr has not yet revealed a precise date for when the final public version might be ready.

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have called on him to release it by April 2, which would only give the Justice Department little more than a week to complete its review.

The Justice Department has not commented on the Democrats' request.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Leslie Adler)

