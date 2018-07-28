Mueller releases list of 35 potential witnesses for Manafort trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has submitted a list of 35 potential witnesses who could testify in former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's trial in Virginia, according to court documents filed on Friday.

Manafort's trial is due to begin on Tuesday. He has pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of bank and tax fraud and failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

Five of the witnesses - all financial professionals - were identified previously when they were granted immunity to testify.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by David Alexander)

