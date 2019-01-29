Mueller probe 'close to being completed' - acting U.S. attorney general

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The probe of possible Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, is wrapping up, Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told reporters on Monday.

"I've been fully briefed on the investigation and I look forward to Director Mueller delivering the final report," he said at a press conference on U.S. charges against China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. "Right now the investigation is I think close to being completed and I hope that we can get the report from Director Mueller as soon as possible."

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Dan Grebler)

