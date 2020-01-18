Mozambique's Prime Minister do Rosário retains position in new cabinet

MAPUTO (Reuters) - Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi kept Carlos Agostinho do Rosário as prime minister as well as Adriano Maleiane as minister of finance in a new cabinet announced on Friday.

Ernesto Tonela also retained his position as minister for mineral resources and energy.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Chris Reese)

