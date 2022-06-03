Mountain lion enters California high school, 'purr-fect' update by sheriff's office wins internet
“Word is that the mountain lion who entered the English classroom at Pescadero High School this meowrning was there to a-paw-logize and paw-sibly ask for a paw-don to turn in its hiss-tory pay-purr a day late,' the post by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.
Students and staff Pescadero High School in California were left stunned when they encountered a mountain lion in their building. However, it was a witty post by the local San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on the issue that grabbed all the attention on social media.
When the staff at the high school called the sheriff’s office, law enforcement officials rushed to rescue and remove the wild cat.
Later on, the SMCO posted that a plan was being formulated to release the animal back into the wild. It also tried to guess the reason the mountain lion must have had for entering the school.
“Word is that the mountain lion who entered the English classroom at Pescadero High School this meowrning was there to a-paw-logize and paw-sibly ask for a paw-don to turn in its hiss-tory pay-purr a day late," the post said. It playfully added that while animal's entry to the school was "a very claw-ver way to ask for an extension on the assignment", the request had been denied.
Needless to say, the post caught the attention of internet users, who responded with some ‘purr-fect’ puns. One user wrote “What a Paw-fect update,” while another was sure that the mountain lion would “learn to be more purr-suasive when he’s older.” The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office later provided another update, stating that the mountain lion had been safely removed from the school by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. No staff members or students sustained any injuries in the incident. The animal, which was a male cub about four-six months old, has been transferred to Oakland Zoo for a check-up. View the post here:
According to the SMCO, officials were able to isolate the puma into a classroom and close the door to keep it contained. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived on the spot to help with the removal of the animal. The Sheriff’s office also advised people regarding some dos and don’ts if they encounter a mountain lion.
