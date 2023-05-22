Mount Etna eruption halts flights to Sicily's Catania airport

Flights to Catania in eastern Sicily were delayed on Sunday when volcanic ash from neighbouring Mount Etna landed on the airport’s runways, according to airport officials.

The 3,330-metre-high (10,925-foot) volcano may erupt spectacularly several times a year, spewing lava and ash high above the Mediterranean island. The most recent big eruption occurred in 1992.

Flights to and from Catania, a famous tourist destination, will be halted until normal safety conditions were restored, the airport announced on Twitter.

Images in the Italian media showed cars in the city blanketed in a coating of black gritty dust.

