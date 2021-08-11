According to media reports, the fiery crash occurred last month during a motorcycle meet-up in the city that was attended by hundreds of motorcycle riders

A terrifying video shows a motorcycle rider’s attempt to perform a dangerous stunt ends up in literal flames. The incident took place in Chicago, Illinois. A motorcycle rider was attempting to perform a left-hand drag wheelie, when he collided with another bike.

The collision led to a massive fire. Luckily, both riders survived without any life-threatening injuries, though one of the riders broke his arm in the accident.

A group of motorcycle riders was performing their stunts down the Stevenson Expressway in Chicago. When one of them tried to perform the left-hand drag wheelie, he lost control of his bike. The rider then crashed into another rider who was already performing a wheelie. The crash led to the second bike flipping and landing on its gas tank. The tank subsequently leaked, resulting in the huge fire seen in the video.

Other motorcycle riders rushed to help, dragging one person away from the site of the accident and diverting traffic. The clip also shows some riders later driving their motorcycles away from the scene, even using the sidewalk to pass through.

The video, posted on social media, has shocked viewers, with many hoping that the riders survived.

According to media reports, the fiery crash occurred last month during a motorcycle meet-up in the city that was attended by hundreds of motorcycle riders.

People who witnessed the crash were horrified by the accident in front of them, with one of them calling it “a complete fireball”.

Illinois state police said they were called in about the crash, but the bikers were long gone by the time they arrived at the place of the accident.