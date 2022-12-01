Christmas is just around the corner and it is the time for gifts as we exchange sweets and lovely presents with our family members as well as friends. Beside these, families also come together to celebrate the evening and have delicious food. Coming to Christmas gifts, those should be the ones that make people happy. When it comes to choosing, the list to consider is long as it should be based on what people need, want, and desire to have. Speaking about children who are among the most excited ones during festivals, wait for the entire year to be showered with their favourite gifts from their parents and relatives. While kids usually settle down with toys, favourite dresses, or chocolates, an 11-year-old girl in Australia seems to have bigger plans for her Christmas gifts this year.

Roxy Jacenko, former director of Sweaty Betty PR company and the mother of two recently shared a picture of a list made by her 11-year-old daughter Pixie Curtis which includes items for some high-end brands and cost over lakhs in Indian currency. Not just that, the girl also divided her wishlist into two categories of ‘Expensive’ and ‘Mid Cheap’.

Creative. Isn’t it?

11-year-old’s ‘expensive’ wishlist for Christmas

Well, if we go into details, the little girl’s demands will surprise you further as the list includes a ‘Goyer’ bag which would cost around $9,935 (approximately Rs 8 lakh) for a second-hand piece. Apart from that, she also lists a tank top from Kim Kardashian’s Skims costing around $47.62 (approximately Rs 3,873)

Well, this doesn’t end here as Pixie’s list goes on.

Take a look:



Not quite surprised by her daughter’s wishlist, Roxy shared the picture with a caption that reads, “I’m so pleased Pixie Curtis has given options for various budgets. Goyard Bag also known as Goyer.”

The post went viral in no time and grabbed the attention of many. People took to the comment section and gave mixed reactions. While some found it funny, a few people called out the mother for spoiling the kid at such a young age.

A user wrote, “Perhaps the money would be better spent on spelling lessons!!!”, while another user commented, “The kid can’t even spell Christmas but knows her brands. Sums up Christmas, pure materialistic.”

A third person jokingly wrote, “I love this! My daughter wants ballet pointe shoes. But why?!” The post has so far grabbed thousands of likes and several comments on Instagram.