‘Most corrupt family to ever live in White House!': Republicans gun for Biden impeachment as FBI doc on bribery emerges

Republicans have sought the immediate impeachment of US President Joe Biden after unclassified FBI documents detailing his alleged involvement in an international bribery case surfaced.

On Thursday, Senator Chuck Grassley posted the FD-1023 form that detailed Biden and his son Hunter allegedly “coerced” the CEO of Kyiv-based Burisma Holdings into paying millions of dollars in exchange for their help.

Rep Jim Banks, reposting the documents on Twitter, said, “Most corrupt family to ever live in the White House! Impeach!”

“Read and understand just how deep the corruption goes. Biden should be thrown out of office. Impeach!” he added.

Other leaders from the Grand Old Party joined the chorus and demanded the impeachment of the 80-year-old president.

🚨BREAKING🚨 The FD-1023 form alleging then-Vice President JOE BIDEN was involved in a $5,000,000 bribery scheme with a Burisma executive has been released by @ChuckGrassley. Read 👇 pic.twitter.com/Mc6dVIwdsG — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 20, 2023

“Is this why Biden has America involved in the war in Ukraine??? Joe Biden is a criminal and is compromised! And he is leading us into WW3 [because Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proof of more Biden crimes,” Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene said.

She added, “Republicans can no longer delay, but we need 218 Republican votes to do it. I’ve been there since day one and so are the American people. IMPEACH BIDEN!!!”

Rep Andy Barr wrote, “This is damning evidence that Biden is compromised. Remember when Democrats and their pals in the media went as far as to question whether this document even exists? The Biden family corruption saga continues.”

White House hits back

White House officials have slammed the allegations posed by GOP, saying the documents were published “regardless of the truth.”

“It is remarkable that congressional Republicans, in their eagerness to go after President Biden regardless of the truth, continue to push claims that have been debunked for years and that they themselves have cautioned to take ‘with a grain of salt’ because they could be ‘made up,’” White House spokesman for oversight and investigations Ian Sams.

He added, “These claims have reportedly been scrutinized by the Trump Justice Department, a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney, and a full impeachment trial of the former President that centered on these very issues, and over and over again, they have been found to lack credibility.”