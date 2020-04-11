Moscow to introduce passes for travel around the city during lockdown

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday that the city would begin to gradually introduce a system of passes next week to monitor and regulate residents' movements during a partial lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking on a state television channel, Sobyanin said that the passes would be introduced in stages. The first would focus on creating permits for those travelling to work.

