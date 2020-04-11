You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Moscow to introduce passes for travel around the city during lockdown

World Reuters Apr 11, 2020 00:14:39 IST

Moscow to introduce passes for travel around the city during lockdown

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday that the city would begin to gradually introduce a system of passes next week to monitor and regulate residents' movements during a partial lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking on a state television channel, Sobyanin said that the passes would be introduced in stages. The first would focus on creating permits for those travelling to work.

(Reporting by Maria Grabar and Tom Balmforth; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Susan Fenton)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2020 00:14:39 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

The right way to wear, take off and wash a face cover aka homemade, reusable mask

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 10 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 10 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres