You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Moscow says basis for allegations of Russian cyber campaign unclear

World Reuters Apr 17, 2018 22:45:25 IST

Moscow says basis for allegations of Russian cyber campaign unclear

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday it did not understand the basis for British and U.S. allegations that Russia was conducting a global cyber espionage campaign.

The United States and Britain said on Monday that Russian government-backed hackers had infected computer routers around the world, targeting government agencies, businesses and critical infrastructure.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a conference call that London and Washington had not presented any evidence.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 22:45 PM

Also See






Mahavir Singh Phogat interview: Father of famous Phogat sisters on his akhada and training the next crop of wrestlers



Top Stories




Cricket Scores