You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Moscow police say eight hurt after taxi drives into crowd

World Reuters Jun 17, 2018 00:05:32 IST

Moscow police say eight hurt after taxi drives into crowd

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A taxi drove into a crowd of people in central Moscow on Saturday, injuring eight people including some Mexicans who are in the city for the soccer World Cup, Russian officials and an eyewitness said.

Interfax news agency cited a source as saying that the driver was drunk at the time of the incident, which occurred near Red Square. Eight people have sought medical assistance, the Moscow police said.

Moscow's traffic management authority said the taxi driver had a driver's license issued in Kyrgyzstan, a mainly Muslim ex-Soviet republic. The authority cited the driver as saying he had not driven into the crowd on purpose.

A witness at the scene told Reuters that some of the people hit were wearing Mexican team colours. Mexico take on Germany on Sunday in their first World Cup match at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium.

The same witness said that the driver tried to flee the scene but was apprehended by police.

Russian authorities have vowed to host a safe soccer World Cup, which is taking place in 11 cities until July 15.

(Reporting by Christian Lowe, Maria Kiselyova and Jack Stubbs; Writing by Tom Balmforth, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Catherine Evans)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 17, 2018 00:05 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See
Group D - 16 Jun 2018
Croatia
1:0
Nigeria
Match Center



Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores