Moscow Mumbai Route: Iran to become Russia's transit route to India

Moscow Mumbai Route: Iran is going to play a big role in further strengthening the friendship between India and Russia. An agreement has been reached between Iran and Russia for the transit of 12 million tonnes of Russian goods. These Russian goods will go to India via Iran’s International North-South Transport Corridor.

In the midst of the Ukraine war, both India and Russia wanted to increase trade and this corridor through Iran is proving to be a game changer. During the visit of Iranian Railways Chief Miyad Salehi to Moscow, it was agreed to increase the volume of trade during his meeting with the head of Russian Railways.

Earlier, there was an agreement between the two countries regarding the trade 10 million tonnes of goods. Iran is emerging as a gateway for Russian goods to India. Iran is playing a big role in the corridor between Moscow and Mumbai.

This International North-South Transport Corridor is still under development. Russian officials estimate that the total capacity of this corridor could reach 15.4 million tonnes. They intend to double it to reach 35 million tonnes annually.

This doubling can also be done by starting new routes and covering countries in West Asia, South East Asia and Asia Pacific regions from east to west. However, experts are skeptical about reaching 35 million tonnes of transit capacity.

Russian officials have also suggested that pressure on the Vladivostok-Yekaterinburg-Moscow rail route could be eased if Russia’s St.Petersburg was connected to China via Iran’s Bandar Abbas.

Russian officials said that most of the goods move between China and Russia by rail. It will not take much time to send goods to China through this route. While it takes 40 to 45 days by rail, it will take 49 to 59 days via Bandar Abbas. However, the benefit will be that the problems faced by the railways will be reduced.

Analysts say that the Moscow-Mumbai corridor has become clear with this transit route. A large number of companies are making efforts to explore the potential of this corridor. He said that even if half of the plan is implemented, it will be a huge success.

