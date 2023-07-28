Moscow claims shooting down Ukrainian missile over Russian city

The Russian military said on Friday that it had shot down a Ukrainian missile over the city of Taganrog in the south of the country and that missile pieces had hurt people and destroyed structures.

Since Ukraine rarely speaks out in response to attacks on areas under Russian or Ukrainian authority, there was no quick response.

Vasily Golubev, the governor of Russia’s Rostov region, which borders Ukraine and includes Taganrog, claimed that a cafe and a museum had both been struck and that a residential building’s windows had been blown out.

He claimed that although nine individuals had been injured and sent to the hospital, none had died.

Online videos from the incident revealed a low-rise building that was partially reduced to rubble.

A refinery for oil reportedly suffered damage from an explosion in the Russian city of Samara.

According to parliamentarian Alexander Khinshtein, the explosion at the Rosneft (ROSN.MM)-owned refinery seemed to be the result of a bomb. He posted on Telegram, “Fortunately there is no serious damage and no casualties.”

A suspect in the explosion has reportedly been captured, according to the TASS news agency.

Throughout the 17-month war, drone or mortar assaults have frequently targeted areas of Russia, particularly those close to the Ukrainian border. Weapons depots and energy installations have frequently been attacked.

