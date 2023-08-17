Moscow claims four Ukrainian fighters trying to cross into Russian border killed

Russia said on Wednesday that it has “eliminated” four Ukrainian fighters who “tried to cross into” Russia’s borderline Bryansk region from northern Ukraine.

“Thanks to coordinated joint actions by units from the Russian Defense Ministry and Russia’s FSB Border Directorate for the Bryansk Region, today at 07:00 a.m. (local time), an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group numbering six militants to cross into the Bryansk Region was thwarted. Five saboteurs were eliminated,” the regional Governor of Russia, Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel, reported TASS.

Earlier on Tuesday, during an attempt by a Ukrainian “sabotage and reconnaissance group” to infiltrate the borderline Starodubsky District in the Bryansk Region, a worker at an agricultural enterprise was injured. FSB operatives assisted by the Russian Defense Ministry units eliminated four saboteurs.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian forces launched a drone attack and damaged a port on the Danube River in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region overnight, CNN reported citing a Ukrainian official.

Ukraine’s Operational Command in the south said Russia hit the territory where one of the ports lie, destroying hangars with grain and agricultural machinery.

Ukraine’s Air Force on Wednesday said that it had destroyed 13 Shahed drones over Odesa and the neighbouring Mykolaiv region.

Meanwhile, Ukraine claimed that its forces have recaptured the village of Urozhaine in the eastern Donetsk region, where fierce battles have taken place in recent days.

