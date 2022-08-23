Morphed CCTV footage with 'zombie filter' is leaving the internet in splits

A viral CCTV footage has caught everyone's attention on Twitter. The video shows that everyone passing through the camera's recording area appears bent or twisted like a cartoon. It appears that this hilarious glitch has occurred because of the low quality of the camera. For now, the video looks funny, but the problem of low quality CCTV cameras can be troublesome. It can get really hard to identify criminals or thieves caught in the camera if its video quality is not good.

The hilarious footage has currently more than 101,000 views, 2,413 likes, and 395 retweets. It has been shared by an account named “cctv ediots”.

“What a low quality CCTV does to you.”, the account captioned the tweet.

The video has received many hilarious comments.



Several users reacted with laughing emojis.

The account regularly posts funny videos which are caught on CCTV cameras. One such hilarious video was posted by this account on 18 August. In the video, a woman can be seen trying to reach what appears to be some kind of an indoor skating rink. She collides with the transparent glass wall thrice before she finally gets in through the door.



When she collides with the glass wall for the first time, two other women near her look at her to check if she is okay. Then, the woman covers her face with her hands due to the embarrassment she might be feeling and tries to get in. She ends up colliding with the glass wall twice. In her fourth attempt, she finally finds the real open door and manages to get inside. She seems to be very embarrassed while she goes indoors. “For everyone saying ‘you'd think she'd use her hands', for one she's clearly embarrassed for walking into it the first time seeing as people were watching so she hid her face, two she's also hurting so no, you'd be holding your face as well for the same reasons.”, one user commented in her favour.





This clip has currently more than 10.6 million views and 26,100 tweets. What are your thoughts about these CCTV videos?