Morphed CCTV footage with 'zombie filter' is leaving the internet in splits
The video shows that everyone passing through the camera's recording area appears bent or twisted like a cartoon. It appears that this hilarious glitch has occurred because of the low quality of the camera
A viral CCTV footage has caught everyone's attention on Twitter. The video shows that everyone passing through the camera's recording area appears bent or twisted like a cartoon. It appears that this hilarious glitch has occurred because of the low quality of the camera. For now, the video looks funny, but the problem of low quality CCTV cameras can be troublesome. It can get really hard to identify criminals or thieves caught in the camera if its video quality is not good.
The hilarious footage has currently more than 101,000 views, 2,413 likes, and 395 retweets. It has been shared by an account named “cctv ediots”.
“What a low quality CCTV does to you.”, the account captioned the tweet.
What a low quality CCTV does to you 😂 pic.twitter.com/D2FB6vhkDD
— cctv ediots 📷 (@cctv_videos) August 22, 2022
The video has received many hilarious comments. One user wrote, “Zombie filter CCTV.”.
Zombie filter CCTV 😂😂😂 — சிவராமன் கண்ணன் (@vitchu1111) August 22, 2022
“No words to say.”, one person commented.
No words to say..
— Sudarsanan Madhavan (@sudarsanan19) August 23, 2022
Several users reacted with laughing emojis.
😆😆😆😁😁😁 Very funny — 🚜🚱🔞👉ਸੈਣੀਸਾਬ👈 🐍🐍🚦🚭👿👿🎭🐊🏌(ਡਾਕੂ ਅਜ਼ਗਰ) (@lakhwinderbadw7) August 23, 2022
The account regularly posts funny videos which are caught on CCTV cameras. One such hilarious video was posted by this account on 18 August. In the video, a woman can be seen trying to reach what appears to be some kind of an indoor skating rink. She collides with the transparent glass wall thrice before she finally gets in through the door.
The video was captioned, “Finally.”.
Finally 😂 pic.twitter.com/shPXRnWg7G
— cctv ediots 📷 (@cctv_videos) August 18, 2022
When she collides with the glass wall for the first time, two other women near her look at her to check if she is okay. Then, the woman covers her face with her hands due to the embarrassment she might be feeling and tries to get in. She ends up colliding with the glass wall twice. In her fourth attempt, she finally finds the real open door and manages to get inside. She seems to be very embarrassed while she goes indoors. “For everyone saying ‘you'd think she'd use her hands', for one she's clearly embarrassed for walking into it the first time seeing as people were watching so she hid her face, two she's also hurting so no, you'd be holding your face as well for the same reasons.”, one user commented in her favour.
For everyone saying "you'd think she'd use her hands" for one she's clearly embarrassed for walking into it the first time seeing as people were watching so she hid her face...two she's also hurting so NO...you'd be holding your face as well for the same reasons... — VampireDoll (@VampireDoll666) August 19, 2022
Another called the incident "crazy".
Crazy how this obviously hand held camera just happened to be watching her at this time.......
— UFC Fan #1 (@EnglishUFCfan) August 18, 2022
"My trying to leave the redcove on a bank holiday Sunday," joked a third user.
Crazy how this obviously hand held camera just happened to be watching her at this time....... — UFC Fan #1 (@EnglishUFCfan) August 18, 2022
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Roger Federer keeps his promise with young player, surprises fan in Zurich
A young tennis player Zizou had asked Roger Federer five years ago if he would continue playing till he goes pro. This week, a video shows how the young player was surprised by the Swiss tennis star.
Hundreds of ducks surround car; leave internet in splits
A video, which has been shared on Reddit, shows hundreds of ducks circling around a white Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MVP). They are completely blocking the car’s way.
Viral: One man fights off 20 people; internet compares him to Neo from The Matrix
The clip was shared with the caption, “Bro just won a 20 v 1”. Two devil-faced emojis were also added at the end of the caption. The footage has garnered over 2.5 million views.