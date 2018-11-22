You are here:
Moroccan woman kills boyfriend, cooks remains and feeds it to construction workers in Abu Dhabi

World Asian News International Nov 22, 2018 08:39:59 IST

Al Ain: A  woman allegedly killed her ex-boyfriend, cooked his remains into a Moroccan dish and fed it to construction workers in Abu Dhabi.

The 30-year-old accused confessed to the Al Ain prosecution to have killed her boyfriend and chopped his remains into pieces, Khaleej Times reported.

Representational image. Reuters

According to the report of the Arabian newspaper, the accused while confessing to the prosecutors said that she killed her boyfriend who was in his twenties to seek revenge after she was dumped by him.

The murder occurred months ago but the matter came to light recently after the brother of the deceased boy went to the couple's house in search of him. When he asked the woman about him, she denied any information saying that they broke up after she ascertained that he had an affair with some other woman. The deceased's brother noticed a human tooth in the blender, which led to the woman's arrest and revelation of the crime.


