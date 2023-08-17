More than 60 people feared dead after boat capsizes off Cape Verde
The Cape Verde archipelago lies about 600 kms off the coast on the maritime migration route to the Spanish Canary Islands, which is a gateway to the European Union
More than 60 people are believed to have died after a migrant boat from Senegal was found off West Africa’s Cape Verde islands, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Wednesday.
Sixty-three people are thought to have died, while the 38 survivors included four children aged 12 to 16, IOM spokeswoman Safa Msehli told AFP.
The long wooden fishing vessel, known as a pirogue, was spotted Monday in the Atlantic Ccean about 150 nautical miles (277 kilometres) from the Cape Verdean island of Sal, police said.
Related Articles
The Spanish fishing vessel that saw it alerted Cape Verdean authorities.
The Cape Verde archipelago lies about 600 kilometres (350 miles) off the coast on the maritime migration route to the Spanish Canary Islands — a gateway to the European Union.
Emergency services recovered the remains of seven people, Msehli told AFP, while another 56 people are believed to be missing.
“Generally, when people are reported missing following a shipwreck, they are presumed dead,” she said.
The boat left the Senegalese fishing village of Fasse Boye on July 10 with 101 people on board, Senegal’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday, citing survivors.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Haryana violence: How tensions have forced migrants to flee Gurugram, Nuh
As tensions remain high in Haryana, some migrant workers employed in violence-hit Gurugram and Nuh have started returning to their hometowns. While those who live in slums in Gurugram’s Sector 70A were threatened to leave by mobs, labourers scarred by clashes in Nuh are also trying to go back
Polish PM asks people if they want an influx of migrants in their country, announces referendum
Morawiecki presented the query through a video on social media, asking, "Are you in favour of admitting numerous illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa under the EU's enforced relocation scheme?
Senegal's opposition leader Ousmane Sonko hospitalised a week into prison hunger strike
Senegal's jailed opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who has been on a hunger strike in prison to protest criminal charges against him, was hospitalised Sunday, his party said