You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

More than 500 hikers evacuated from Indonesian volcano Anak Krakatau after severe earthquake triggered landslides

World Agence France-Presse Jul 31, 2018 09:29:39 IST

Mataram: More than 500 hikers and their guides have been successfully evacuated from an Indonesian volcano after a deadly earthquake triggered landslides that trapped them on the mountain, officials said on Monday.

Lava streams down from Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) volcano during an eruption in Lampung province of Indonesia. Reuters

Lava streams down from Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) volcano during an eruption in Lampung province of Indonesia. Reuters

Tonnes of rock and mud were dislodged on Mount Rinjani in the 6.4-magnitude quake, which struck early Sunday and was followed by scores of aftershocks, blocking the hiking routes that crisscross the mountain. An estimated 560 stranded trekkers were thought to have included citizens from the United States, France, the Netherlands, Thailand and Germany, as well as many other countries, according to search and rescue officials.

"543 hikers have been evacuated — they arrived last night," national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told AFP. "There are now six people left... They are all healthy and safe."

Hikers were able to start descending the mountain Monday after guides discovered an alternate route that was unaffected by the landslides. Most of the trekkers reached the base of the mountain by late Monday evening, according to I Gusti Lanang Wiswananda, a spokesman for Mataram search and rescue agency. "They were all tired, but in good condition and were checked by our medical teams on the ground upon arrival," he told AFP. Hundreds of other hikers managed to get off the mountain on Sunday, according to officials.

At least 16 people were killed in the earthquake across affected areas of Lombok, while hundreds of buildings were destroyed including a health clinic. The quake created panic on the holiday island and sent locals and tourists running outside their homes and hotels. Helicopters and search teams were deployed to scour the volcano's slopes and drop food supplies for those stranded on the mountain.


Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 09:29 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores