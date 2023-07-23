More than 15 injured, one killed in overnight Russian strike on Odesa, says governor

According to the governor of the area, at least one person was killed and more than 15 were injured in a Russian strike on the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa early Sunday.

“Unfortunately, we have one civilian killed as a result of the nighttime terrorist attack by Russians on Odesa,” Oleg Kiper said on Telegram.

Earlier he had reported “18 victims, including four children,” in a Russian attack at 3:00 am (0000 GMT).

“Fourteen people were hospitalised in the city’s hospitals, three of them were children,” he said.

The attack had also caused “damage to civilian infrastructure, residential buildings and a religious institution”, he added.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, reiterated Kyiv’s appeal for additional missiles and defensive systems following the Odesa attack.

“The enemy must be deprived of the ability to hit civilians and infrastructure. More missile defence systems, as well as ATACMS — this will help Ukraine,” he said on Telegram, referring to the long-range tactical missiles that Kyiv wants Washington to supply.

Since the beginning of the invasion, Odesa has been bombarded multiple times, and the United Nations cultural organisation UNESCO listed the city’s historic core as a World Heritage in Danger site in January.

Since Moscow dropped out of a grain export contract last week, the city has been repeatedly attacked.

Ukraine has accused Russia of sabotaging food supply and critical infrastructure for the Black Sea agreement.