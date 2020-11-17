'More people may die of COVID-19 with no vaccine distribution plan': Biden asks Trump to aid smooth federal handoff
The president-elect sharpened his criticism of the incumbent's refusal to cooperate and said that it could have deadly consequences as the nation grappled with a COVID-19 spike
Wilmington: US President-elect Joe Biden expressed frustration Monday over Donald Trump's refusal to cooperate on the White House transition process, saying "more people may die" of coronavirus without immediate coordination on fighting the surging pandemic.
Biden was declared winner of the 3 November election but Trump has not conceded, and his administration has so far failed to formally acknowledge the veteran Democrat as the president-elect.
That leaves Biden and his team unable to coordinate with government officials on crucial continuity of issues like national security, but also on emergencies like a distribution plan for COVID-19 vaccines to tens of millions of Americans.
Biden was asked a press conference about the greatest threat from Trump's obstruction of a smooth transfer of power and said that "more people may die if we don't coordinate" on distributing vaccines as quickly as possible.
"If we have to wait until (inauguration day) 20 January to start that planning, it puts us behind for a month, a month and a half," Biden told reporters in his home town of Wilmington in Delaware.
"And so it's important that it be done, that there be coordination now."
Several experts including former Trump administration officials have warned that the outgoing president's refusal to cooperate on the transition while he challenges election results in court could have devastating consequences as the nation grapples with COVID-19 spikes.
The United States added one million new cases in less than a week, a dizzying rise to more than 11 million confirmed infections and 246,000 American deaths, a global high.
Trump health advisor Scott Atlas, who has no relevant experience or qualifications in public health or infectious disease, has urged people in Michigan to "rise up" against COVID-19 measures rather than engage in an all-hands-on-deck effort to defeat the pandemic.
"What the hell is the matter with these guys?" Biden said. "It's totally irresponsible."
His comments came as biotech firm Moderna announced that its experimental vaccine was 94.5 percent effective.
Biden said he himself would take the vaccine, or another being developed by Pfizer, if experts like top immunologist Anthony Fauci declared them safe.
"I wouldn't hesitate to get the vaccine if, in fact, Dr Fauci and these two organizations - whether it's Moderna or Pfizer, who have been extremely responsible - conclude that it is safe and able to be done," Biden said.
"The only reason people question the vaccine now is because of Donald Trump," added Biden, who turns 78 on Friday.
He stressed that it appeared the vaccines are "on a clear path" towards safe usage. "They appear to be ready for prime time, ready to be used, and if that continues along that road, I would take the vaccine."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
China congratulates US president-elect Joe Biden, says 'we respect choice of American people'
Political analysts suggest the change from Trump to Biden might increase pressure on Beijing if Washington forms a coalition with other developed countries to push for policy changes
From Trevor Noah to John Oliver, how late night talk show hosts covered the US elections
Late night talk show hosts spoke about the 5-day long counting process, condemned Donald Trump’s victory claim and trace misinformation regarding the US presidential elections.
Georgia election officials announce full hand recount; Biden leads Trump by 14,000 votes
There is no mandatory recount law in Georgia, but state law provides that option to a trailing candidate if the margin is less than 0.5 percentage points. Biden’s lead stood at 0.28 percentage points as of Wednesday morning