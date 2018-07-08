Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Moon Jae-in to arrive in New Delhi today; South Korean president's four-day visit will focus on economic cooperation

World FP Staff Jul 08, 2018 12:19:53 IST

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will arrive in New Delhi today for a four-day visit of India. According to his presidential office, Moon will hold a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where their discussions are expected to focus on economic cooperation.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit India from 8 to 11 July, his presidential office said on Monday, and hold a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where their discussions are expected to focus on economic cooperation.

File image of South Korean president Moon Jae-in. AP

File image of South Korean president Moon Jae-in. AP

Having been invited by Modi, Moon will also meet with President Ram Nath Kovind on his first visit to the country, the statement said.

South Korea’s presidential Blue House added India is becoming a crucial partner for Seoul not only in terms of the economy, but regarding its plans for peace and prosperity on the Korean peninsula as well.

South Korea established formal ties with India in 1973.

After his visit to India, Moon will also visit Singapore from 11 to 13 July the Blue House said, and give a speech on his vision and policies for permanent peace on the Korean peninsula as well as cooperation with Asian countries in the region.


Updated Date: Jul 08, 2018 12:19 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores