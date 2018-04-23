You are here:
Moon Jae-in terms Pyongyang's test halt as 'green light that improves prospect of success of inter-Korea summit'

World AFP Apr 23, 2018 12:28:29 IST

Seoul: South Korean president Moon Jae-in, on Monday, praised the declaration of a moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests by the North's leader Kim Jong-un, days before a summit between the two leaders.

Pyongyang's move was "a significant decision towards total denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula", Moon said in a meeting with aides.

File image of South Korean President Moon Jae-In. AP

Kim declared that Pyongyang had no further need for nuclear tests or intercontinental ballistic missile launches, and no further use for its atomic test site, the North announced on the weekend.

The statement was immediately welcomed by US President Donald Trump, who is expected to hold a summit of his own with Kim soon.

But, analysts warned that Pyongyang had made no commitment to give up its nuclear arsenal.

Moon said on Monday that the North's move was "a green light that improves the prospect of success of the inter-Korea and North-US summits".

"If the North takes a step towards denuclearisation, starting from nuclear moratorium, it could guarantee a bright future," he added.

The latest step, he said, "raises hopes that the pace will accelerate".


Updated Date: Apr 23, 2018 12:28 PM

