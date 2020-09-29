Moody’s downgrades Sri Lanka to ‘very high credit risk’ rating; nation asserts ability to meet debt obligations
The agency said the country would be hard-pressed to secure funding for its external debt service payments amounting to approximately $4 billion annually
Colombo: Moody's on Monday downgraded Sri Lanka's sovereign credit rating by two notches, saying the South Asian nation would be hard-pressed to secure funding to service its huge foreign debt.
Sri Lanka was pushed down from "B2" (high credit risk) to "Caa1" (very high credit risk), as the coronavirus pandemic compounded its economic woes, Moody's said in a statement.
"Moody's expects government liquidity and external risks to intensify, as the government's external debt service payments amount to approximately $4 billion (annually) between 2020 and 2025," it said.
Wide budget deficits in the next few years are likely to require at least partial external financing, which is increasingly difficult to access, the international ratings agency said.
Sri Lanka's government quickly dismissed the downgrade as without merit. "Moody's ratings downgrade unwarranted, analysis erroneous and suggests reckless reaction," the finance ministry said.
It said the government had "repeatedly expressed its ability and willingness to meet all its debt obligations."
The ministry said Sri Lanka's foreign reserves had improved to $7.4 billion by the end of August as exports picked up to the pre-pandemic level of $1 billion a month.
The trade balance improved due to restrictions on non-essential imports, the ministry said, referring to a ban on vehicles and luxury goods in place since March.
Sri Lanka's economy contracted by an unprecedented 1.6 percent in the first quarter of this year, after a 2.3 percent economic expansion last year.
Moody's said it expected Sri Lanka to repay its $1.0 billion debt maturing next month by drawing down its foreign reserves, but that would "further deplete already thin external buffers."
Sri Lanka imposed nationwide curfews between March and June in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has so far infected more than 3,300 people and claimed 13 lives.
The country has eased a lockdown, saying there had been no community spread of the virus for two months.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Jurgen Klopp says Premier League should come to aid of lower-tier clubs affected by COVID-19 pandemic
The English Football League is negotiating a potential bailout from the Premier League in the form of a loan that could cover losses.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Games can be held without vaccine, says IOC chief Thomas Bach
Striking an optimistic note at a meeting with Tokyo 2020 organisers, IOC president Thomas Bach vowed to make the postponed event a triumph despite the uncertainties of the pandemic.
AFC defends Champions League safety after virus-hit Al Hilal axed from the tournament
Saudi giants Al Hilal had accused the Asian Football Confederation of showing insufficient "flexibility" after the club was axed for being unable to name a 13-man squad after several players tested positive for the virus.