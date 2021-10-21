Moody’s downgrades credit rating of seven Chinese giants; move set to make borrowing difficult
Ratings of Greenland Holdings, Yango Group, China Aoyuan, Kaisa Group, Shinsun Holdings Group, R&F Properties and Zhongliang Holdings have been downgraded because of poor sales and financing prospects
Washington: The US credit rating agency Moody's has downgraded the credit ratings of seven Chinese real estate giants due to concerns over liquidity risks.
The ratings of Greenland Holdings, Yango Group, China Aoyuan, Kaisa Group, Shinsun Holdings Group, R&F Properties and Zhongliang Holdings have been downgraded because of poor sales and financing prospects, YICAI reported citing Moody's.
The move has made it difficult for these Chinese companies to borrow money to repay their debts.
Although there is still room for policy adjustments, it will take some time for new policies to take effect and boost corporate financial data, Yan added.
These multiple downgrades in rating will affect the financing activities of real estate firms, YICAI reported citing EH Consulting.
This lowered rating outlook directs that the company's financial indicators have deteriorated or are expected to deteriorate.
Meanwhile, Moody's move has also raised concerns about the increase in defaults by Chinese developers.
also read
India-China border row: Breakdown in talks shows Beijing doesn't want to stop its expansionist policy
Beijing's statements on the issue of the Line of Actual Control is quite harsh, blaming the Indian side for making 'unreasonable and unrealistic demands'
Biden and China's Xi 'agree in principle' to hold virtual meeting before year end
The meet between the two leaders comes as rising tensions over Beijing's aggressive posture toward Taiwan and Washington's decision to sell nuclear-powered submarines to Australia
Military drills, flights necessary to defend nation's sovereignty, says China amid tensions with Taiwan
President Tsai Ing-wen had earlier vowed to protect the island and its 'democratic way of life' from Beijing’s rising pressures