You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

'Moo-tivational step for dairy farmers': In Russia, VR goggles tested on cows to improve their mood and milk quality

World FP Trending Dec 02, 2019 15:57:23 IST

  • In a new experiment, a Russian dairy farm in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, tested virtual reality glasses on cows to calm and motivate them to produce more milk.

  • As per reports, the experiment was based on the theory that the environmental conditions of a cow play a major role in the amount of milk produced

  • It is unclear if the milk production increased due to the experiment, but the first test of the experiment revealed that it resulted in decreased anxiety and improved the emotional mood of the herd.

In a new experiment, a Russian dairy farm in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture of the Moscow region, tested virtual reality glasses on cows to calm and motivate them to produce more milk.

The experiment was based on the theory that a cow’s environmental conditions play a major role in the amount of milk produced, reported CNN.

As per the publication’s report, a team of developers, assisted by several consultants and veterinarians, came up with modified large-sized virtual reality glasses which allow cows to visualise a summer field.

It is unclear if the cows’ milk production increased due to the experiment, but the first test of the experiment revealed that it resulted in decreased anxiety and improved the emotional mood of the herd.

Here’s how people reacted to the Russian experiment:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2019 15:57:23 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores