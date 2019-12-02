'Moo-tivational step for dairy farmers': In Russia, VR goggles tested on cows to improve their mood and milk quality

In a new experiment, a Russian dairy farm in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture of the Moscow region, tested virtual reality glasses on cows to calm and motivate them to produce more milk.

The experiment was based on the theory that a cow’s environmental conditions play a major role in the amount of milk produced, reported CNN.

As per the publication’s report, a team of developers, assisted by several consultants and veterinarians, came up with modified large-sized virtual reality glasses which allow cows to visualise a summer field.

It is unclear if the cows’ milk production increased due to the experiment, but the first test of the experiment revealed that it resulted in decreased anxiety and improved the emotional mood of the herd.

Here’s how people reacted to the Russian experiment:

So they now live in the Mootrix. — John McMillen (@JohnPMcMillen) November 26, 2019

There’s a lot of #grass to chew through & a lot to think about in those fields, so if wearing #vr glasses helps takes the stress out of living for #cows, it’s a moo-tivational step forward for all dairy #farmers https://t.co/2T7rpOnYyX — Gabrielle Ahern (@SaltyWaveBlue) November 27, 2019

They just spend all day playing Beef Saber. — The Gamer Scot (@TheGamerScot) November 26, 2019

This feels wrong on so many levels... — Scott Moe (@scottdavidmoe) November 27, 2019

disappointed that no specs were given. Are some of the cows getting motion sick and falling down? any complaints of lack of immersion due to screen door? 3dof or 6? What’s the ipd range? we need to know these things 😛 — Onikaze (@onikaze) November 26, 2019

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.