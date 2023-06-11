Montenegro holds parliamentary vote to secure reforms, EU path

On Sunday, Montenegrins will vote in a snap election that many believe will usher in a new administration that will carry out economic reforms, upgrade infrastructure, and move the NATO member state closer to EU membership.

Since Milo Djukanovic, the previous leader of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), lost the presidential election in April and resigned after 30 years in office, the small former Yugoslav nation has not held a legislative vote.

The 540,000-strong electorate’s polling places are open from 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) and shut at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT).

In the nation of little over 620,000 inhabitants, 15 parties and alliances will contend for 81 parliamentary seats, according to the state election commission.

Over the years, Montenegro has been divided between those who identify as Montenegrins and those who see themselves as Serbs and are opposed to the country’s 2006 split from a union with neighbouring Serbia.

A poll by the Centre for Democracy and Human Rights (CEDEM) last month put the pro-European Movement Europe Now (PES) party – which also favours closer ties with Serbia – in the lead with 29.1% of the vote.

The PES’s Jakov Milatovic won the April presidential vote.

During the election campaign, PES party chief and former Finance Minister Milojko Spajic pledged to rejuvenate an economy plagued by mismanagement and graft, and heavily dependent on revenues from Adriatic seaside tourism.

“We’re the only ones talking about infrastructure, about tax reforms,” he said last week.

The CEDEM poll put the pro-EU DPS under acting chief Danijel Zivkovic in second place with 24.1% support, with the Serb nationalist, pro-Russia Democratic Front (DF) in third place with 13.2%.

Zivkovic has said his party would seek to end a period of political paralysis in which two governments that came to power on the back of 2020 protests backed by the influential Serbian Orthodox Church were felled by no-confidence votes.

Montenegro is a candidate to join the EU, but it must first root out corruption, nepotism and organised crime.

In 2017, the country joined NATO, a year after a botched coup attempt that the-then government blamed on Russian agents and Serbian nationalists. Moscow dismissed such claims as absurd and the Serbian government denied involvement.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, Montenegro – unlike Serbia – joined EU sanctions against Moscow. The Kremlin has placed Montenegro on its list of unfriendly states.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.