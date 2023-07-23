Monsoon rain flooding in Afghanistan kills 30 people
Mohammad Shafi Rahimi, the ministry spokesman, said 26 of the deaths occurred in Jalrez district, 46 km (29 miles) east of Kabul, after the rain washed away hundreds of houses, most of them built of earth
At least 30 people have been killed in Afghanistan after floods caused by a heavy monsoon rain spell washed away homes, a disaster ministry official said on Sunday.
Mohammad Shafi Rahimi, the ministry spokesman, said 26 of the deaths occurred in Jalrez district, 46 km (29 miles) east of Kabul, after the rain washed away hundreds of houses, most of them built of earth.
Four more people died in Kabul, and a total of over 70 were injured in both the districts, he said, adding at least 40 other people were missing.
Related Articles
Afghan Taliban’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued a condolence message, calling on aid groups and the Kabul administration to help the bereaved families.
Last year’s monsoon flooding killed dozens of people in Afghanistan, washing away hundreds of houses and livestock.
also read
Highlights, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I in Sylhet: BAN win by two wickets
Check out LIVE cricket scorecard from the first T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
Pakistan Army concerned over Afghan militant `safe havens`, threatens response
The military reported that three more troops were killed in a firefight in the area on Wednesday after nine soldiers were murdered after Islamist terrorists seized an army post in Pakistan's southern Balochistan province, which borders Iran and Afghanistan
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Shoriful Islam shines as hosts avoid series sweep with victory in 3rd ODI
Bangladesh raced to 129-3 in 23.3 overs after Shoriful Islam's career best 4-21 helped them bowl out Afghanistan for 126 in 45.2 overs.