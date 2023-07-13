WATCH: PM Modi received by French counterpart in Paris, gets ceremonial welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris on Thursday. In a special gesture, PM Modi was received by his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne at the airport.

The Indian Prime Minister was accorded a red-carpet welcomes and was given a guard of honour at the airport. The national anthem of both the countries were played.

Prime Minister #NarendraModi arrives at Paris’ Orly airport and is welcomed by French Prime Minister #ElisabethBorne ahead of his participation as guest of honour in #France‘s annual #BastilleDay military parade. https://t.co/JbxxoBQBke — Firstpost (@firstpost) July 13, 2023

'Looking forward to boosting India-France cooperation'

Soon after landing in Paris, PM Modi in a tweet said that he is looking forward to boosting India-France cooperation during this visit.

"My various programmes today include an interaction with the Indian community later in the evening," the PM said.

Landed in Paris. Looking forward to boosting India-France cooperation during this visit. My various programmes today include an interaction with the Indian community later in the evening. pic.twitter.com/2rBClUL0zJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2023

During his two-day visit, PM Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day or Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

"In a visit that is just about 36 hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher and President of the National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet," Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"He (PM Modi) will also later today address the Indian community (in France). President Macron, who is the principle host is organising a private dinner today evening with formal talks tomorrow (July 14)," Bagchi said.

"The main event - Bastille Day celebrations - will see both PM Modi and French President Macron will attend. Later in the evening tomorrow, there is state banquet as well as interaction with the CEOs and other prominent personalities," the MEA spokesperson said.

PM @narendramodi arrives in the city of Paris on a two-day visit. Know more about the contours of his visit to France. pic.twitter.com/gp6Zjax75j — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 13, 2023

Ahead of his departure, PM Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to India-France strategic partnership.

Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Modi's talks with Macron.

From Paris, Modi will travel to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an official visit on July 15.

With inputs from agencies