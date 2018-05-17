Moderate earthquake triggers alarm in Mexico City, no damage reported

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A moderate magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck southern Mexico on Wednesday morning, the country's seismology service said, triggering alarms and evacuation procedures in the capital although there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The tremor, which was centred in the southwestern state of Guerrero, was felt lightly in Mexico City shortly after 9 a.m. (1400 GMT) and hundreds of people left office blocks and gathered in the streets. No damage was reported.

The country is still recovering from a pair of large earthquakes that caused widespread damage in September.

Wednesday's quake was originally measured as a 5.3 magnitude.

