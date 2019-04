Moderate earthquake shakes Mexico, no damage reported

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A moderate earthquake shook buildings in Mexico City on Monday, sending people running into the street for safety, but authorities said there were no initial reports of damages.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the 5.4 magnitude quake struck on the border of the southern states of Oaxaca and Guerrero, about 100 miles (160 km) southeast of the beach resort of Acapulco, at a depth of 13 miles (21.6 km).

The head of Mexico's civil protection agency, David Leon, told local television there were no initial reports of damage or injuries. The head of the agency's Mexico City division, Myriam Urzua, said shaking was felt in several areas of the capital.

In parts of Mexico City, people ran out into the streets when they felt the shaking. Mexico's national seismological service originally registered the temblor at 5.7 magnitude.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez, Sharay Angulo, Daina Beth Solomon and Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.