Moderate earthquake shakes buildings in Mexico City

World Reuters Apr 23, 2019 03:06:21 IST

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Some buildings in Mexico City shook on Monday, sending people out onto the street after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake was registered by the national seismological service.

A Reuters witness felt a building moving slightly in Mexico City. The seismological service said on Twitter the quake magnitude given was a preliminary reading.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Sharay Angel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 03:06:21 IST

