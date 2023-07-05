Mobile phones, tablets and smartwatches to be banned from Netherlands classrooms

Mobile phones, tablets and smart watches will be banned from the classrooms in the Netherlands from 1 January 2024, the Dutch government said.

In a attempt to limit distractions the decision was taken by the authorities. However, this is still not a formal ban.

The permission for operating the devices will be given, if they are specifically needed, for instance during lessons on digital skills, for medical reasons or for people with disabilities.

“Even though mobile phones are intertwined with our lives, they do not belong in the classroom,” education minister Robbert Dijkgraaf said.

“Students need to be able to concentrate and need to be given the opportunity to study well. Mobile phones are a disturbance, scientific research shows. We need to protect students against this.”

This is still not a formal ban but the government may choose to make it effective after analyzing the progress next year, it said.The country’s education minister Robbert Dijkgraaf told parliament that he hopes the move will usher in a “cultural transformation” and increase learning.

The government is asking school authorities to agree internal rules with teachers, parents and pupils by October.

A similar ban was introduced in 2018 by France for primary and middle schools to improve focus and prevent online bullying.

