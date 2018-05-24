You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Mob demolishes mosque belonging to Ahmadi sect in Pakistan's Sialkot, no one injured

World PTI May 24, 2018 22:54:56 IST

Islamabad: Sunni extremists demolished a mosque belonging to Pakistan's minority Ahmadi sect in the eastern city of Sialkot, the latest mob attack on minorities in the country.

No one was inside the Ahmadiya Mosque and there were no casualties in the pre-dawn assault.

The mosque had been shut years ago by authorities to avoid violence.

A video of the attack surfaced on social media, showing a mob demolishing the mosque, which is said to have been visited by Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, who founded the Ahmadi faith in the Indian subcontinent in the 19th Century.

Pakistan declared Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974.

Ahmadis make a tiny minority of the Muslim-majority Pakistan and are often targeted by Sunni militants who consider them heretics.


Updated Date: May 24, 2018 22:54 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores