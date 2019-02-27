Mnuchin to meet with France's Macron in Paris: embassy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is travelling to Paris to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for France's embassy in Washington said.

Representatives for the U.S. Treasury could not immediately be reached for comment. The Treasury has made no announcement about the trip.

The French Embassy spokeswoman said the meeting was listed on Macron's official schedule at around 5 p.m. Paris time (1600 GMT), but no details about the subject matter were available.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.