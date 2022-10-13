'Misusing this platform to spread malicious propaganda': India slams Pak for raking up Kashmir at IPU Assembly; WATCH

New Delhi: India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for raking up the Kashmir issue at the 145th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Rwanda’s capital Kigali.

“Unfortunate that Pakistan has chosen to once again misuse this platform to propagate false & malicious propaganda against my county & distract (delegates) from today’s discussions,” Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh who is leading the Indian delegation at the IPU said.

#WATCH | “Unfortunate that Pakistan has chosen to once again misuse this platform to propagate false & malicious propaganda against my county&distract from today’s discussions..,” RS Dy Chairman, Harivansh at 145th IPU Assembly in Kigali, Rwanda as Pakistan raked up Kashmir issue pic.twitter.com/CYclyVfVZS — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

“Pakistan must immediately cease anti-India cross-border terrorism & shut down its infrastructure of terrorism, stop human rights violations in PoJK (Pak-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir), refrain from affecting any further material change in status of PoJK & vacate Indian territories under its illegal occupation,” he added.

The 145th IPU which began on 11 October will end on 15 October. The broad theme of this year’s meeting is gender equality and gender-sensitive parliaments as drivers of change for a more resilient and peaceful world.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.