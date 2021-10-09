'Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times' Review — A sit-down between Desmond Tutu and Dalai Lama on concepts of joy

The biggest achievement of the filmmakers is their ability to record intimate moments of connection between their protagonists, one of them being a Christian, and the other a Buddhist. It is a call for finding joy through kindness, compassion and forgiveness

The legendary friendship between Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu from South Africa and His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama from Tibet is now the subject of a moving documentary film directed by Louie Psihoyos and Peggy Callahan. Titled Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times, it is a 90-minute adventure that will take you into the inner lives of these two men who are both spiritual leaders and peace activists. They have suffered immense hardship with incredible fortitude.

The film is a follow-up to The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World (2016), published by Random House, but it can be enjoyed by those who have not read the book. Though it was shown at the Tribeca Film Festival and the Boulder International Film Festival in June 2021, it was screened for a worldwide online audience on 7 October on the 90th birthday of the Archbishop Emeritus.

The biggest achievement of the filmmakers is their ability to record intimate moments of connection between their protagonists. There is laughter, teasing, mischief, and a deep admiration for each other. It does not matter that one of them is Christian, and the other is Buddhist. What they share is a message relevant to every human being, cutting across religious divides. It is a call for finding joy through kindness, compassion and forgiveness, however difficult the circumstances may be.

This is not lip service; it is wisdom born of lived experience. Theirs is an unwavering commitment to nonviolence after having gone through apartheid and exile, having seen murder at close quarters. Combining excerpts from interviews with animated sequences and archival footage, the film will help you understand the struggles that moulded these spiritual leaders into who they are today. They have earned respect all over the world because their actions exemplify the values they preach.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 "for his role as a unifying leader figure in the non-violent campaign to resolve the problem of apartheid in South Africa." Five years later, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 "for advocating peaceful solutions based upon tolerance and mutual respect in order to preserve the historical and cultural heritage of his people." These men consider each other spiritual brothers.

According to the Buddhist worldview, there are multiple lifetimes. According to the Christian worldview, there is only one life. Instead of arguing about which worldview is truer, they approach the subject with a sense of humour. The Dalai Lama says, "He is ready to go to heaven, I may go to a different place." On a more serious note, he looks at his spiritual brother, and says, "I think, at the time of my death, I will remember you." I could not help crying when I heard this.

Inter-faith dialogue becomes so poignant when spiritual leaders speak from the heart, and when they go beyond representing their religion. They recognize a shared humanity. Engaging with someone who does not share their form of ritual or prayer does not diminish their faith. Their rootedness allows them to embrace others without fear, and to respect where they come from. In doing so, they set an important example for their followers to live by the same values.

The film was shot primarily in Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh in 2015. The Archbishop Emeritus travelled along with his daughter Mpho Tutu van Firth to India to celebrate the 80th birthday of the Dalai Lama. They stayed there for a whole week. Their initial plan of meeting in South Africa to celebrate the 80th birthday of the Archbishop Emeritus in 2011 did not materialize because the South African government kept delaying the Dalai Lama's visa. They were under pressure from China.

In addition to the two Nobel Laureates and Mpho Tutu van Firth, two other people have important roles in the film – interviewer Doug Abrams, who was also co-author of The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World, and the Dalai Lama’s English translator Thupten Jinpa Langri. Their questions, observations and remarks will help you make sense of the context and the subtext, especially if you are not familiar with either Christianity or Buddhism.

In this film, both the spiritual leaders talk about their daily practice of prayer, meditation and quiet time, which are crucial for developing the inspiring qualities that they embody. This emphasis on practice humanizes them. It shows that joy is consciously cultivated. People are not born with it. They choose to work with anger, despair, pain and resentment. Consistency is key but it's hard.

The Archbishop Emeritus opens up about how helpless he felt as a child when his father used to beat his mother. He wanted to protect her but he could not. He hoped that his father would apologize someday for his behaviour but the day never came. The father wanted to talk but the son asked to postpone the conversation. The next day, the father died. This man was not consumed by hatred. He grew up to fight apartheid in South Africa, and chair the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The Dalai Lama did not have a carefree childhood like other children of his age. He was expected to live away from his family, and get trained to perform his spiritual duties. He did not experience poverty but the Potala Palace felt like a gilded cage. At the age of 16, he was pushed into political leadership. At the age of 24, he was forced to escape Tibet as it was under Chinese occupation. He rebuilt his life from scratch as a refugee in India, and became a messenger of peace and nonviolence.

Both of them talk about how it was their suffering that helped them develop compassion. Hope did not come readymade. They realized that they could not wallow in unhappiness or be defined by what had happened to them. They had to immerse themselves in their spiritual discipline, and train themselves to see the potential for goodness in all people. They would not have found joy if they chased it. They discovered it only in giving joy to others, wiping tears, offering courage and comfort.

This film will convince you that it is possible to live amicably if we are determined and develop the skills for it, if we are willing to give up our self-centredness and narrow identities, and truly cherish what connects us to each other – the wish to be happy, and the wish to be free of suffering.

Chintan Girish Modi is a Mumbai-based writer. Views expressed are personal