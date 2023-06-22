Missing Titanic submarine search reaches critical stage as oxygen runs out

The search teams looking for the missing Titanic submersible are facing a race against the clock as only a few hours of oxygen is left on the submarine.

This comes as fresh noises were detected underwater, according to reports.

According to the US Coast Guard, a remote operated vehicle “has reached the sea floor” and started searching for the missing submersible on Thursday morning (local time).

“The Canadian vessel Horizon Arctic has deployed an ROV that has reached the sea floor and began its search for the missing sub,” the US Coast Guard tweeted.

It added that “The French vessel L’Atalante is preparing their ROV to enter the water.”

Aboard the submarine are OceanGate Expeditions CEO and founder Stockton Rush, British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood.

It submerged on Sunday morning from its support vessel to travel to the Titanic wreckage which sits at a depth of 12,500ft, according to reports.

Later on, it lost contact with its surface ship, the Polar Prince, after almost an hour and 45 minutes.

