Missing Princeton woman scholar held hostage by Iraq's Hezbollah, confirms Israel

Israel has officially announced that Elizaveta Tsurkova, a doctoral candidate at Princeton University, has been abducted by the Shi’ite militia group Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq.

Tsurkova, who was using her Russian passport for “academic research” purposes, has been missing for several months but is confirmed to be alive, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

Israel holds Iraq responsible for ensuring her safety and well-being.

Tsurkova is proficient in Arabic, English, Hebrew, and Russian. Her last Twitter post was made on March 21.

Prior to her academic pursuits, she served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and led a non-governmental organization advocating for Palestinian rights.

Later, she shifted her focus to becoming an expert on the Syrian conflict, endorsing regime change in Damascus and supporting “moderate rebels” such as the Al-Qaeda affiliate, al-Nusra Front, which is now known as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

A diplomatic source, speaking to the Jerusalem Post, vehemently denied claims that Tsurkova was an agent of Mossad or that her trip to Iraq was related to any official Israeli business.

The source stated that Israel is actively utilizing various diplomatic channels in its efforts to secure her release.

While West Jerusalem initially preferred to keep the hostage situation confidential, they decided to disclose the information preemptively due to an upcoming news report on the matter, the diplomatic source added.

The report in question appears to originate from The Cradle, which detailed that Tsurkova was kidnapped from a residence in Baghdad’s Karrada neighborhood on March 26.

The abductors reportedly wore uniforms resembling those of the official Iraqi security service.

According to Iraqi security sources, Tsurkova first arrived in the Kurdistan region before later moving to Baghdad, using her Russian passport due to the ban on Israeli citizens entering the country.

The Israeli diplomatic source informed the Jerusalem Post that she may have also used the same travel documents to visit Syria and Lebanon.

When contacted by The Cradle, the Russian embassy in Baghdad stated that they have no information regarding the mentioned individual, including her nationality or her story in Iraq.