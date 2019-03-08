Missing French woman's body found in shallow grave in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Thursday they had launched a murder investigation after the body of a woman was found in a shallow grave in southwest London.

Laureline Garcia-Bertaux, 34, originally from France, had been missing since Monday after not turning up for work.

Her body was found in a garden in Kew on Wednesday evening.

"Although formal identification has not taken place, Laureline's family have been informed of developments and are being supported by specially trained officers," police said in a statement.

No arrests have yet been made.

(Reporting by Joe Green; editing by Stephen Addison)

