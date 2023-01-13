Miss Universe Thailand dons gown made of can tabs as a tribute to her parents

Miss Universe, a global beauty pageant contest, always grabs the attention of the world. However, a particular contestant at Miss Universe 2022 grabbed eyeballs for her rather peculiar ensemble.

Anna Sueangam-iam, Miss Universe Thailand 2022, chose a dress that has a story behind it. She wore a gown made with pull tabs of soft-drink cans as a tribute to her parents. Anna’s father is a garbage collector and her mother is a street sweeper and the pull tabs represent their occupation.

The fashion diva took to Instagram to share the story behind the dress that she wore for the preliminary competition round.

“This gown was inspired by the familiar surroundings of my childhood. Growing up with garbage collector parents, my life as a child was among piles of garbage and recyclables. This unique gown was purposefully tailored-made with discarded and recycled materials, namely the Can Tab, to present to the Universe that what’s considered worthless by many actually possesses its own value and beauty,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Sueangam-iam (@annasnga_1o)

Her gown was made out of aluminum pull tabs of beverage cans Swarovski by Manirat, a Thai fashion brand.

Anna’s selection of dress has earned her the moniker of ‘the garbage beauty queen’. She believes that “you must not get stuck with murky surroundings you were born into, but do believe you have the power to change your own life for the better”.

Hailing her choice of dress, the official Instagram page of Miss Universe wrote, “From her empowering life story, the message is conveyed through this ‘Hidden Precious Diamond Dress’. Meticulously created from used aluminum pull tabs of drink cans and Swarovski combined, this unique upcycled dress designed by Manirat is at its most promptness to be found on the universal stage.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe Thailand (@missuniverse.in.th)

Anna has also won the hearts of many with netizens taking to Twitter to praise her.

What a way to pay Homage to the parents and their Profession.

Proud of you #missthailand

Miss Universe Thailand’s evening gown is made of pull can tabs as a homage to her GARBAGE COLLECTOR DAD & STREET SWEEPER MOM 🤯 #71stMissUniverse #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/nE666QgCm9 — Jasmeen Kaur (@JasmeenIndian) January 12, 2023

The grand finale of the 71st edition of Miss Universe will take place in New Orleans on 15 January.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.