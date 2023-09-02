Minorities under attack in Pakistan: Doctors 'rape' Hindu woman admitted in hospital for kidney issues
The victim, identified as Seema, had been battling kidney-related illness for a couple of years and had initially been admitted to a private hospital
In yet another shocking case of atrocities against Hindus in Pakistan, a 23-year-old woman, who had been receiving treatment in the kidney ward of Indus Hospital in Tando Muhammad Khan City of Sindh, has been allegedly subjected to sexual assault by doctors.
The victim, identified as Seema, had been battling kidney-related illness for a couple of years and had initially been admitted to Indus Hospital. However, due to her deteriorating condition following the alleged incident of sexual assault, she was subsequently transferred to Hyderabad.
Tando Mohammad Khan Sindh #Pakistan The #Hindu kidney patient Seema was drugged and raped by #Muslim doctors of a private hospital.
She was shifted to Hyderabad in critical condition.The Perpetrator doctor and staff Easily managed to escape from the hospital. Religious… pic.twitter.com/Vuoi51OcFi
— Faraz Pervaiz (@FarazPervaiz3) September 2, 2023
Upon learning of the incident, Seema’s parents and relatives staged a protest to highlight not only the alleged sexual assault but also the perceived lack of safety measures within the hospital.
Media reports indicate that the doctors and hospital staff managed to leave the premises after the incident. The victim’s parents filed a non-cognizable report at the local police station, prompting the authorities to launch an investigation into the matter.
More details are awaited
