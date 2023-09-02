World

Minorities under attack in Pakistan: Doctors 'rape' Hindu woman admitted in hospital for kidney issues

The victim, identified as Seema, had been battling kidney-related illness for a couple of years and had initially been admitted to a private hospital

September 02, 2023
Representational image

In yet another shocking case of atrocities against Hindus in Pakistan, a 23-year-old woman, who had been receiving treatment in the kidney ward of Indus Hospital in Tando Muhammad Khan City of Sindh, has been allegedly subjected to sexual assault by doctors.

The victim, identified as Seema, had been battling kidney-related illness for a couple of years and had initially been admitted to Indus Hospital. However, due to her deteriorating condition following the alleged incident of sexual assault, she was subsequently transferred to Hyderabad.

Upon learning of the incident, Seema’s parents and relatives staged a protest to highlight not only the alleged sexual assault but also the perceived lack of safety measures within the hospital.

Media reports indicate that the doctors and hospital staff managed to leave the premises after the incident. The victim’s parents filed a non-cognizable report at the local police station, prompting the authorities to launch an investigation into the matter.

More details are awaited

Published on: September 02, 2023 11:34:25 IST

