Minorities under attack in Pakistan: Call for attack on Christians issued from Lahore mosque

September 05, 2023
Representational image. Reuters

In the past few days, there have been consistent attacks on the Christian community in Pakistan.

On Tuesday morning, a directive for an attack on Christians was issued from a mosque in Lahore. Prior to that, in Faisalabad, a message in Urdu was written to intimidate Christians, saying, “We have arrived.”

In Sheikhupura area of Lahore, there was a dispute involving a Christian youth and some locals, and soon after that, Muslims were called to gather at a local mosque. Following this, members of the Christian community began to flee the area and released a video, appealing for help and revealing the brutality they are facing.

Similarly, Christians in Jaranwala were attacked. Over 21 churches and more than 100 houses were burnt on 16 August.

In Pakistan, members of the Christian community have been releasing videos, seeking assistance and shedding light on how they are being targeted in the country.

September 05, 2023

