Minorities under attack in Pakistan: Call for attack on Christians issued from Lahore mosque

In the past few days, there have been consistent attacks on the Christian community in Pakistan.

On Tuesday morning, a directive for an attack on Christians was issued from a mosque in Lahore. Prior to that, in Faisalabad, a message in Urdu was written to intimidate Christians, saying, “We have arrived.”

In Sheikhupura area of Lahore, there was a dispute involving a Christian youth and some locals, and soon after that, Muslims were called to gather at a local mosque. Following this, members of the Christian community began to flee the area and released a video, appealing for help and revealing the brutality they are facing.

Christian’s are under Attack in #Pakistan. September 5, 2023 Sheikhupura, Lahore Pakistani Christians on the run to save their lives after an other false #blasphemy accusation Since Early morning An announcement from a local mosque to protest and attack Christian Houses in… pic.twitter.com/2sQVzrXde2 — Faraz Pervaiz (@FarazPervaiz3) September 5, 2023

Similarly, Christians in Jaranwala were attacked. Over 21 churches and more than 100 houses were burnt on 16 August.

Nothing was left in #Jaranwala People cannot live in their houses now because they are burned. They are black. They are burned to ashes. There’s nothing. Not even a single cloth. Not even a single utensil. Not even a single bed or any bed linen was left there for them to use.… pic.twitter.com/ai6DtmsEXp — Faraz Pervaiz (@FarazPervaiz3) September 5, 2023

In Pakistan, members of the Christian community have been releasing videos, seeking assistance and shedding light on how they are being targeted in the country.

