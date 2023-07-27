Military fire kills 14-year-old, Palestinians say, as Israeli minister visits Al-Aqsa Mosque

According to Palestinian health sources, Israeli military fire killed a 14-year-old Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, as an extreme Israeli Cabinet minister visited a sensitive Jerusalem mosque that has been a regular flashpoint for unrest between Israel and the Palestinians.

Itamar Ben-Gvir’s journey to the disputed hilltop complex comes at a time when Israel and the Palestinians have been battling for a year and a half, potentially escalating tensions. It was also expected to elicit criticism from Palestinians who see such trips as provocative. Jews and Muslims both venerate the site, and opposing claims are at the centre of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Fares Sharhabil Abu Samra, 14, was killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank town of Qalqilya, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The Israeli military did not respond immediately.

Ben-Gvir was among hundreds of Jews expected to visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Tisha B’Av, a day of sadness and repentance when Jews meditate on the destruction of the First and Second Temples, pivotal events in Jewish history.

“This is the most important place for the people of Israel which we must return to and show our rule,” Ben-Gvir said in a video released by his office, with the golden Dome of the Rock in the background.

Ben-Gvir, a former West Bank settler leader and far-right activist convicted of incitement and support for a Jewish terror group years ago, is now Israel’s national security minister, in charge of the country’s police force.

Ben-Gvir’s third known visit to the contentious site since joining Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right administration on Thursday. The Temple Mount is the holiest location in Judaism, and it is where the ancient Temples originally stood. It now houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest site.

His visit could enflame already surging tensions between Israel and the Palestinians, who have been engaged in a monthslong round of fighting that has sparked the worst violence in nearly two decades in the West Bank.

Since early last year, Israel has been staging near-nightly raids into Palestinian areas which it says are meant to stamp out militancy and thwart future attacks. More than 160 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting this year, according to a tally by The Associated Press.

The military says most of those killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in the confrontations have also been killed. At least 26 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis since the start of 2023.

Under longstanding arrangements, Jews are permitted to visit the site, but not to pray there. But in recent years, a growing number of Jewish visitors have begun to quietly pray, raising fears among Palestinians that Israel is plotting to divide or take over the site. Ben-Gvir has long called for increased Jewish access.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, where the compound lies, along with the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek those territories for a future independent state, with east Jerusalem as its capital. Israel annexed East Jerusalem in a move unrecognized by most of the international community and considers the city its undivided, permanent capital.

Netanyahu’s government, consisting of ultranationalists and West Bank settlement supporters like Ben-Gvir, has intensified steps to solidify Israel’s hold on territories that Palestinians seek for a future state, angering Israel’s top ally, the United States, and dimming hopes for Palestinian statehood.