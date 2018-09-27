Military and police in Maldives say will uphold election result

MALE (Reuters) - The police and military in the Maldives said on Wednesday they will uphold the result of an election in which opposition leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solih beat President Abdulla Yameen.

The statements came after Yameen's party requested a delay in the publication of final election results. Yameen conceded defeat on Monday, a day after the election.

(Reporting by Mohamed Junayd; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

