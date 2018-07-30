You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Militants fire mortars around Mali city of Kidal during presidential election

World Reuters Jul 30, 2018 00:05:29 IST

Militants fire mortars around Mali city of Kidal during presidential election

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Militants fired 10 mortar shells around the northern Mali city of Kidal, including one that exploded near a polling station set up for Sunday's presidential election said U.N. mission spokesman Olivier Salgado.

No one was killed, but voting was temporarily suspended after the blast, he said. No group claimed responsibility for the attack, which also targeted the base of the U.N. mission known as MINUSMA.

(Reporting By Tim Cocks; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 00:05 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores