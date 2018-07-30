Militants fire mortars around Mali city of Kidal during presidential election

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Militants fired 10 mortar shells around the northern Mali city of Kidal, including one that exploded near a polling station set up for Sunday's presidential election said U.N. mission spokesman Olivier Salgado.

No one was killed, but voting was temporarily suspended after the blast, he said. No group claimed responsibility for the attack, which also targeted the base of the U.N. mission known as MINUSMA.

(Reporting By Tim Cocks; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.